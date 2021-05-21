Hundreds show up for annual Glow Ride in Norfolk

The five-mile bike ride runs through the NEON district, Ghent, Freemason, and Downtown Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — May is National Bike Month and the City of Norfolk is celebrating with a series of special events.

One of those events took place Friday night, as about 200 people showed up in Downtown Norfolk for the 5th annual "Glow Ride." It's five miles long and runs through the NEON district, Ghent, Freemason, and Downtown.

Cyclists told us they're excited to get back out there.

"It's really, really lovely. We're so thankful," said Rachel McCall with the Downtown Norfolk Council. "We're happy that Norfolk has come out safely."