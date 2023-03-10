Green Run Collegiate School to host 'Brighter Futures Gala' in Virginia Beach

Students from the Virginia Beach Schools Culinary Arts Program will serve hors d'oeuvres and desserts. There will also be live music, silent auctions and cocktails.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Green Run Collegiate Foundation, a division of Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the first charter school in the area, empowers youth to succeed and is proud to have a 100% graduation rate.

On March 11 starting at 6 p.m. at the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia Beach, they'll host their fifth annual fundraiser gala with help from Pashm Global.

