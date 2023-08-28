NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith to host Hampton Roads Black Tie Gala in Portsmouth

The event will be at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A special event celebrating Hampton Roads business and community leaders is happening in Portsmouth on Friday night.

The Hampton Roads Black Tie Gala will be at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth and hosted by NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith. Bishop T.D. Jakes will be the keynote speaker.

The proceeds from the event will be dedicated to three organizations: Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court and Greater Peninsula C.A.R.E.S. Foundation.

“The City of Portsmouth is proud to host and be the presenting sponsor of the Hampton Roads Black Tie Gala, in partnership with our hometown hero, Dorian Finney-Smith," Interim City Manager Mimi Terry wrote in a statement. "We applaud Dorian’s unwavering passion and commitment to our city. He serves as a role model to so many and his dedication to making a difference is to be commended.”