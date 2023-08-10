Hampton Roads to host LEGO convention in October

The Hampton Brick Convention is set to arrive in Hampton Roads in October, giving LEGO fans of all ages a weekend of fun and creativity.

HAMPTON, Va. — LEGO lovers of all ages are invited to attend the Hampton Brick Convention! This event is coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton on the weekend of Oct. 14 and 15.

The Brick Convention is an activity and entertainment-filled event for the whole family. Fans can expect builds of all kinds: interactive displays, life-size models, and brick pits to build your own creations.

There will also be opportunities to meet and greet contestants who starred in the LEGO Masters TV show. Professional LEGO artists from across the United States will also be in attendance, giving fans the opportunity to meet with the creators of some of the builds on display at the convention.

LEGO merchandise, both new and retired kits, and more will be available to buy. Fans and families can also expect plenty of free photo ops.

Tickets are now on sale at the Brick Convention website and are expected to sell out fast.