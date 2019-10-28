VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation Grand Auction is about to make its return for its 29th year!

Hampton Roads' top charity wine auction benefits non-profit organizations in our area that support educational programs for young people.

The annual event has so far raised more than $10 million for non-profits like ACCESS College Foundation, which helps students attain higher education through counseling, assisting with SAT preparation and securing or providing scholarships.

This year's auction is Saturday, November 9 and features 24 guest vintners coming into town from around the world. There will also be cuisine prepared by some of the area’s best restaurants, and the opportunity to bid on the best in wine, travel and culinary experiences.

Tickets are $400 and can be purchased at the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation's website.