Harborfest 2020 canceled, Bayou Boogaloo postponed

The 2020 Norfolk Harborfest has been canceled. The Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival has been postponed to later this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two of Downtown Norfolk's biggest summer events have been postponed or canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Norfolk Harborfest, originally scheduled for June 5 through 7, has been canceled. It will return next year on June 11 through 13, 2021.

Additionally, the 2020 Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival, originally scheduled for June 26 through 28, has been postponed to a later date this year. Bayou Boogaloo's new date has not yet been determined.

This is the first time in Harborfest's 44-year history that the entire event has been canceled.

The cancellation and postponement follow Gov. Ralph Northam's Stay at Home Order -- which is effective until June 10 -- as well as the CDC's guidelines to cancel or postpone large events in the near future.

“Norfolk Harborfest, the longest-running maritime event in the nation, is one of Hampton Roads’ best-loved traditions which honors every year our strong maritime and military communities,” Norfolk Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger said in a news release. “While we will not be able to continue this tradition together in person this year, the spirit of Harborfest continues every day as we together in our homes honor our maritime and military partners who continue to be on the front line during this crisis.”

Scherberger also said, “Please be assured that when this is over, we will be ready to resume our work immediately to bring our communities back together again in friendship and celebration. Until then, stay safe, well, and healthy.”

As of March 31, the following events produced by Norfolk Festevents have been postponed or canceled:

44th Annual Norfolk Harborfest: Music, Food & Maritime Festival (canceled)

31st Annual Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival (postponed, new dates TBD)

14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (postponed, new dates TBD)

Chip & Sip: A Waterfront Happy Hour Golf Series (postponed, new dates TBD)

TowneBank Fountain Park Opening (postponed; new dates TBD)

Big Bands on the Bay at Ocean View Beach Park (May, June dates postponed; new dates TBD)

Friends of Festevents Peter G. Decker, Jr. Golf Tournament (postponed, new date TBD)

Friends of Festevents Gala (postponed, new date TBD)

At a later date, Festevents will announce options to redeem tickets for the rescheduled dates or refund policy for ticket purchasers for the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival and Bayou Boogaloo, once new dates been confirmed.