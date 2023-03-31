Gala raising money for up-and-coming med students

The non-profit Hearts 4 Progress, Inc. says its focus is to "contribute to the educational process of the next generation of minority physicians."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're looking for an event to get all dressed up for, there's one coming up that's also giving back!

Hearts 4 Progress, Inc. is holding a fundraiser gala, and the money goes to aspiring Black, women medical students.

Hearts 4 Progress says that only about 5.7% of physicians in the United States identify as Black or African American, according to the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. Their focus is to "contribute to the educational process of the next generation of minority physicians."

The non-profit's annual fundraiser gala is being held Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Delta Marriott Hotel. The address is 725 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.