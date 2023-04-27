Historic Hilton Village Spring Festival returns to Newport News

The annual Historic Hilton Village Spring Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Warwick Boulevard and Main Street.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With the weather warming up, more and more festivals offering good food, good music, and good fun are starting to pop up!

Among them is the annual Historic Hilton Village Spring Festival, which is happening this weekend in Newport News!

The festival will feature live music, kids' art and activity stations including face painting, and dozens of food and other vendors on hand. The festival is free to attend.

More information, including a full list of vendors, can be found on the festival's Facebook events page.