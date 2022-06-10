Hokie Bugfest in Viriginia Beach has activities, contests, seed giveaways

Can you eat like a bug? Or if that's too tame: can you eat a bug itself?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension's "Hokie Bugfest" is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend, and it's bringing lots of creepy-crawly fun with it.

The festival is really a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) day for families, complete with crafts, activities, youth contests, and seed giveaways.

The Portsmouth Master Gardener booth will be challenging people to "eat like a bug," but don't worry, you'll only be eating candy.

The Virginia Beach 4-H booth, on the other hand, has some actual edible bugs!

If eating bugs isn't your thing, you can still come and have fun. There's a pumpkin painting booth that will give away one free pumpkin to the first 50 families to visit, to see who has the best insect-themed decoration skills.

People who come late will have the option to buy a pumpkin.

Plant enthusiasts can visit the Master Gardener help desk, or check out the Master Naturalists display.