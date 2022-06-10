Hokie Bugfest in Viriginia Beach has activities, contests, seed giveaways

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension's "Hokie Bugfest" is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend, and it's bringing lots of creepy-crawly fun with it.
The festival is really a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) day for families, complete with crafts, activities, youth contests, and seed giveaways.
The Portsmouth Master Gardener booth will be challenging people to "eat like a bug," but don't worry, you'll only be eating candy.
The Virginia Beach 4-H booth, on the other hand, has some actual edible bugs!
If eating bugs isn't your thing, you can still come and have fun. There's a pumpkin painting booth that will give away one free pumpkin to the first 50 families to visit, to see who has the best insect-themed decoration skills.
People who come late will have the option to buy a pumpkin.
Plant enthusiasts can visit the Master Gardener help desk, or check out the Master Naturalists display.
Hokie Bugfest will be set up at the Virginia Beach Farmers Market at the corner of Princess Anne Road and Dam Neck Road on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.