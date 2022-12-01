Ring in Christmas at the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire at Norfolk's Town Point Park

The event will feature local small businesses, a bonfire, a live ice carving, seasonal cocktails and beverages, and more!

NORFOLK, Va. — The Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace is coming back to Norfolk's Town Point Park for a 9th year this Saturday.

The event will take place in "a beautiful, snowy winter wonderland along the Elizabeth River," featuring local small businesses, a bonfire, a live ice carving, seasonal cocktails and beverages and free visits from Santa Claus.

There will also be more family-friendly entertainment, including the Santa Express train rides, holiday-themed arts and crafts and meet and greets with Disney princesses.