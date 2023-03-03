x
International Women’s Day Breakfast to bring panel discussion, delicious food to Virginia Beach

The event will showcase four women who are making an impact across the Hampton Roads community.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The inaugural International Women’s Day Breakfast is set to bring a panel discussion and delicious food to Virginia Beach on March 8.

The event will showcase four women who are impacting the Hampton Roads community. The speakers are:

  • Sharon Goodwyn, counsel with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Norfolk
  • Suzanne Puryear, former director for the Norfolk Department of Human Services
  • Jane Rathbone, the chairman of the board and design principal at Hanbury
  • Katherine Willis, a partner and market leader for Cerity Partners' Norfolk office

The event will take place at 8 a.m. March 8 at the Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay, located at 3100 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Those interested in going are asked to RSVP Friday by calling 757-496-1785 or emailing marketing@wcbay.com.

