International Women’s Day Breakfast to bring panel discussion, delicious food to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The inaugural International Women’s Day Breakfast is set to bring a panel discussion and delicious food to Virginia Beach on March 8.
The event will showcase four women who are impacting the Hampton Roads community. The speakers are:
- Sharon Goodwyn, counsel with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Norfolk
- Suzanne Puryear, former director for the Norfolk Department of Human Services
- Jane Rathbone, the chairman of the board and design principal at Hanbury
- Katherine Willis, a partner and market leader for Cerity Partners' Norfolk office
The event will take place at 8 a.m. March 8 at the Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay, located at 3100 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.
Those interested in going are asked to RSVP Friday by calling 757-496-1785 or emailing marketing@wcbay.com.