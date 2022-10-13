James City County invites families to Boo Bash at the Beach

It's a night of family fun that celebrates with costumes, trick-or-treating, music, games and food. There will also be pumpkins to carve and decorate.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County is inviting people to the Boo Bash at the Beach this Saturday.

It's a night of family fun that celebrates with costumes, trick-or-treating, music, games and food. There will be pumpkins to carve and decorate, available first-come, first-served.

Children do have to be with an adult, and if you dress up, please don't choose a costume that has a mask.

The bash is happening Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jamestown Beach Event Park on Jamestown Road.

The event is free, but bring $5 in cash or check to pay for parking. If you want to decorate a pumpkin or buy food, bring money for those, too.