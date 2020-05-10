James City County hosts 'Scarecrow Row' community fall crafting event

For $20, pre-registered guests get the hay, clothes, paints and brushes needed to make a grade-A scarecrow!

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County is inviting residents to bring their families and friends to a scarecrow-making outdoor event on October 17.

"Come make the biggest, the best, and maybe the only scarecrow in your neighborhood!" a spokesperson wrote.

For $20, pre-registered guests will reserve their own hay, clothes, paints and brushes needed to make a grade-A scarecrow that Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If it rains out, the backup date would be October 24.

The event will be spaced out at the Jamestown Beach Event Park to accommodate social distancing, but for guests who are immunocompromised or who can't make the date, the county is offering "At Home Kits."

Those, participants can pickup at the park on October 19, from 4-6 p.m.