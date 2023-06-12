Joggin' for Frogmen 5K returns to Virginia Beach

Every year, runners honor and celebrate the sacrifices our Navy SEALS have made, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's "Joggin' for Frogmen" 5K race is right around the corner!

Every year, runners honor and celebrate the sacrifices our Navy SEALS have made, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The 5K raises money for the Travis Manion Foundation, which honors the sacrifices of Naval Special Warfare service members and supports families of the fallen.

In addition to the 5K race, there are also different competitions open to kids.

You still have time to sign up! Registration is available online.

The 2023 Joggin' For Frogmen 5K will be held Saturday, June 24, at the Military Aviation Museum. The address is 1341 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach. More information can be found on the event's website.