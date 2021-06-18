Governor Northam to attend Juneteenth celebration at Fort Monroe Friday

Fort Monroe in Hampton was the site of the first arrival of enslaved Africans in English North America in 1619.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Saturday, people across the country will take part in Juneteenth celebrations to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in 1865.

However, the events aren't just happened on Saturday here in Virginia, but all weekend long and Gov. Ralph Northam is getting involved.

On Friday, the Virginia governor will be at Continental Park at Fort Monroe to celebrate Juneteenth.

He will be delivering remarks at the celebration.

“It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us. It mattered then because it marked the end of slavery in this country, and it matters now because it says to Black communities, this is not just your history—this is everyone’s shared history, and we will celebrate it together. This is a step toward the Commonwealth we want to be as we go forward.," Governor Northam said in a news release.

The news also comes one day after President Biden announced Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden, while the Senate passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” Biden said.

Juneteenth specifically celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told enslaved people that they are free. The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered, and 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in southern states.