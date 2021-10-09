Over 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs coming to Hampton Roads

Jurassic Quest will have over 100 life-sized dinosaur displays when it comes to the Hampton Roads Convention Center in October.

Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center next month!

The event's organizers said the attraction will have over 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs displayed in realistic scenes. The experience will be similar to how dinosaurs were when they roamed the Earth billions of years ago.

According to the event's organizers, they collaborated with paleontologists to make the dinosaurs replicated in every detail, including coloration, teeth size, and textured skin.

There will also be dinosaur-themed rides, live shows, science and art activities, a soft play area for kids, and more.

The attraction will be in town from October 8 to 10. You can visit Jurassic Quest's website to get a ticket and find more information.

Jurassic Quest is ROARING through Hampton, VA! 🦖 There will be NO WALK-UP TICKETS SOLD at the gate. Please purchase... Posted by Jurassic Quest on Sunday, September 19, 2021