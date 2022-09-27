Jurassic Quest roars to life at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to roar to life in the 757: Jurassic Quest is coming back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center!
The organizers of Jurassic Quest said the dino-themed event will return for its second annual fall visit, and will include lifelike dinosaurs, rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area for the littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
The attraction will be in town from October 7 to 9. Tickets are timed entry and start at $19.
You can visit Jurassic Quest's website to get a ticket and find more information.