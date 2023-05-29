Dr. Peggy Winston-Pritchett, herself a three-time breast cancer survivor, founded the non-profit in 2022 and holds karaoke events to help raise awareness.

HAMPTON, Va. — There is an event coming up where you can come out, have fun, and support a great cause: donating wigs, scarves, and chemo bundles to breast cancer patients and survivors.

It's Dr. Peggy's Karaoke for the Cure at the Hampton History Museum!

The next one is coming up on July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hampton History Museum, located at 120 Old Hampton Lane.

All participants will receive a trophy, with the winner (determined by applause) receiving a larger trophy.

Additionally, the event will feature guest speakers as well as a professional on hand "to provide information related to the incidence ratings of breast cancer, mammography, and the importance of early detection."