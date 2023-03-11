UPDATE: Tonight's Wallops Island launch scrubbed because of high winds

The first mission from Wallops Island which launched on January 24 was also delayed due to environmental conditions.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Rocket Lab, which was set to launch it's second Electron rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility at 6 o'clock on Saturday, was scrubbed Saturday afternoon due to high winds. This was to be the second launch by this company from the Wallop's Island Launch Facility.

The first mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," launched on January 24 and deployed radio frequency monitoring satellites. It was also initially delayed by launch conditions.

This second launch from the Eastern Shore facility is named "Stronger Together."

Once it's rescheduled, if you're interested in watching the launch in person, viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park, Curtis Merritt Harbor, and the Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands.

However, if skies are clear enough, the launch should easily be visible to residents throughout much of the East Coast of the United States, including Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.