WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The Fourth of July is about a week away and if you don't have any plans, there are a lot of events going on across Hampton Roads.

One of those is "Lights of Freedom" at Colonial Williamsburg. The event is in the spirit of Independence Day and will culminate in a fireworks display.

“Lights of Freedom: A Fourth of July Procession and Fireworks” kicks off at 9 p.m. and is inspired by the words of Thomas Jefferson, who wrote in 1795 that “light and liberty go together.”

The program features Colonial Williamsburg’s young Thomas Jefferson, Kurt Smith, and a torch-lit patriotic procession by the Fifes and Drums. Guests are invited to sing along to classic American songs such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”



The fireworks display is accompanied musically by “The Lights of Freedom,” a soundtrack of 18th-century and popular Americana songs with the title selection co-written by Colonial Williamsburg Creative Director for Signature Events Bill Schermerhorn and Grammy award-winning composer Doug Katsaros.

For more information on this celebration, visit colonialwilliamsburg.com.

© 2018 WVEC