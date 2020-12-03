LIVE UPDATES: Canceled events, closures in wake of coronavirus

If you're not sure if an event is postponed or canceled, check their website or contact them to find out the latest information.

NORFOLK, Va. — With the COVID-19 coronavirus continuing to spread, several organizers are making the decision to cancel or postpone upcoming events.

Here is an ongoing list of several events that are making changes:

2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center: While the adoption center is still open for business, a release from the city Thursday asked potential adopters to choose or reclaim pets by appointment. The city says guests should expect to wait in their car until officials can ensure appropriate social distancing space in the lobby.

8:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

She-Crab Soup Classic: The 12th Annual East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic, scheduled for April 18 at the Oceanfront 24th Street Park, has been canceled due to concerns over public health as a result of COVID-19. She-Crab Soup enthusiasts can look forward to the popular event’s return in 2021.

5:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Waterside District: Closed until further notice. Further updates will be posted on their online FAQs page.

7:45 p.m. Monday, March 16

North Carolina Aquariums: The North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier will close to the public temporarily starting March 17. The North Carolina Aquariums at Roanoke Island, Pine Knoll Shores and Fort Fisher, and Jennette's Pier in Nags Head will all close under this directive. Essential staff will remain onsite to care for thousands of animals in aquarium care, and all of the animals are healthy and doing well.

Virginia International Tattoo: The 2020 Virginia International Tattoo, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 30 - Sunday, May 3, has been canceled.

5:00 p.m. Monday, March 16

Gloucester Daffodil Festival: Following Gov. Ralph Northam's order to ban all events expecting more than 100 people, Gloucester County decided to cancel this year's Daffodil Festival, which was scheduled for April 4-5. Officials say they will pick back up with next year's festival, planned for March 27-28, 2021.

4:04 p.m. Monday, March 16

Taste of the Beach: While group events for this year's Taste of the Beach had already been canceled, organizers now announced events hosted by individual members will also be canceled for March 26-29.

Williamsburg Easter Egg Hunt: The Williamsburg Police Department has decided to cancel the Easter Egg Hunt that was scheduled for 3/28/20. The Easter Egg Hunt will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

12:48 p.m. Monday, March 16

Jurassic World Live Tour: Scheduled for April 16-19 at Hampton Coliseum has been canceled. Refunds will take place at point of purchase with the original method of payment. People who bought tickets online will be refunded automatically by Ticketmaster without them needing to do anything extra.

If you purchased tickets in person at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office, you'll need to take your tickets to the box office with your original method of payment.

12:43 p.m. Monday, March 16

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic: Performances scheduled for April 10-11 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk have been canceled.

2:59 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art: The museum will be closed to the public starting March 14. They hope to reopen by Wednesday, April 1. The closure will affect museum activities like exhibitions, tours, public programming, studio school classes and private events.

10:03 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Chrysler Museum of Art: The museum will be closed to the public starting March 14. There is a tentative reopening date of March 29. The closure also includes the Perry Glass Studio and the cancellation of all public programs, tours, classes and events. The offices will remain open and staffed.

7:26 p.m. Friday, March 13

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: The state agency that operates Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown museums, will temporarily close the museums to the public beginning Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 29.

6:39 p.m. Friday, March 13

Virginia Living Museum: The VLM will be closed through March 31. More information is on its website.

St. Andrew's United Methodist Church (Virginia Beach): Church building is closed, online worship only.

5:23 p.m. Friday, March 13

City of Hampton: The city announced a number of activities and events have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus including the Millenium Tour at the Hampton Coliseum and the St. Patrick's Day celebration downtown. Full details are available on the City of Hampton's website.

4:40 p.m. Friday, March 13

Virginia Opera: Harrison Opera House was scheduled to host Aida on March 20, March 22 and March 23. The opera is postponing their Aida performances until further notice.

4:25 p.m. Friday, March 13

Something in the Water: The music festival announced that it would be postponed from April 2020 to April 2021. All tickets bought for 2020 will be honored at next year's festival or customers can receive a refund.

3:30 p.m. Friday, March 13

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Busch Gardens is delaying the opening of its park, originally planned for this weekend. Instead, the park will remain closed through the end of March. No new opening date has so far been announced.

12:46 p.m. Friday, March 13

James City County: The county tweeted that offices, facilities, recreation centers, and libraries closed at noon. It said the convenience center on Jolly Pond Road would stay open for trash disposal. County parks were open.

12:41 p.m. Friday, March 13

The NorVa: The concert venue posted on its website that it would be closed. The NorVa hopped to reschedule events, but it didn't know when the new dates would be.

12:16 p.m. Friday, March 13

Virginia High School League: The VHSL Crisis Management Committee met and decided to delay the start of the spring sports season by two weeks. The first date of play (as of now) will be March 30.

12:15 p.m. Friday, March 13

O'Connor Brewing Company: The brewing company's 10th anniversary and St. Patrick's Day party, originally set for March 14, has been rescheduled. The company has not announced the new date yet.

8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12

The City of Norfolk: All city facilities will close to the public beginning on March 16 and lasting until March 30. All city-managed events are also canceled during this time.

7:40 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Chrysler Museum: Public programming and events at the Chrysler Museum and Glass Studio are canceled Saturday, March 14 through Tuesday, March 31. They intend to reschedule as many programs as possible. The museum's galleries will remain open.

5:40 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Williamsburg Area Council of Garden Clubs: The association will be postponing their Arbor Day Award Ceremony that was scheduled for Friday morning at 11 a.m. It has not announced when it will be holding the ceremony.

Nags Head St. Patrick's Day Parade: The Town of Nags Head has canceled its parade.

4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12

MEAC Basketball Tournament: The remainder of its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Norfolk Scope Arena has been suspended. Additionally, all spring sports competitions are being suspended through the end of the Spring 2020 semester and next week’s Women’s Bowling Championship will also be suspended. Fans who have purchased tickets to the MEAC Basketball Tournament for games that have not been played should contact the venue through which they made their purchase for refunds.

The City of Suffolk: Several special event cancellations and postponements have been announced. The city posted full information on its Facebook page:

Chesapeake Senior Support Services Seminar: The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is canceling the “32nd Annual Senior Support Services Seminar” due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The event was originally scheduled for April 14-15, 2020.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads GIT Awards Breakfast: Drive Safe Hampton Roads has canceled the 2019-20 GIT Awards Breakfast that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. Drive Safe HR, AAA Tidewater Virginia, and the GIT community liaisons will be working together to make sure that recognition materials are delivered to the schools. The winners will be posted on the morning of Tuesday, March 17, in lieu of the awards event.

3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Norfolk St. Patrick's Day Parade: the City of Norfolk has decided to pull the permit for the 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Saturday, March 14.

Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend for March 20-22 in Virginia Beach has been canceled.