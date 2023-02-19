Dozens of locals line up to buy special early tickets for 'Beach It' festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Anticipation is building for the new country music festival - called Beach It - coming to Virginia Beach. A presale opened up for local residents and military members today at the Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheater.



"Oh my God. We're going to go to the Beach It Fest - we're getting tickets for the Beach it Fest," friends Megan Bender and Pamela Gabbay said.



"Were you first in line or was it like we were maybe there were some people earlier?" we asked them.



"There were some people earlier. We were third row," they said.



"We have been here for about 2 hours - called everybody who needs tickets," said someone else who declined to give us her name.



"What time did you get here? How long did you wait in line?" we asked Natalie Augsburger.



I got here at 9. What time is it now? 4 1/2 two hours. Yeah, it wasn't too bad. There was a line."



"And how far? Were you like all the way?" we asked.



"We were all the way back at the beginning of the gates," she told us.



"Who are the ones that you can't wait to see," we asked.



"Well, I love Martina McBride," said Megan Bender. "She's not here," said her friend Pamela Gabbay. "Oh well, I do," replied Bender laughing.



"I'm really looking forward to seeing Miranda Lambert," Gabbay told us.



"Oh my God, that's what I meant to say,"" said Bender.



"Who are the biggest acts that you're looking forward to seeing?" we asked a man who identified himself as "Easy Rider."



"Chris Stapleton for sure. I mean Luke Brian, Brian Thomas."



"Oh, it's going to be great for the area there" Natalie Augsburger commented. "It's sad that the Patriotic Fest went to Norfolk and we were missing it, but this is going to take over and be awesome for the area - all the businesses and everyone."



"If you love country music, this is a perfect festival," Patricia Gabbay said.