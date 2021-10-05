Lone Star Lakes after dark | Suffolk Parks & Rec hosting community campout

There will also be a guided canoe paddle tour, with all the equipment provided, and a nature hike.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a community campout at Lone Star Lakes this weekend.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, to 11 a.m. Sunday, October 3. Along with camping, there will be a guided canoe paddle tour, with all the equipment provided, and a nature hike.

The department will also provide hot dogs, chips, and s'mores, as well as Sunday morning refreshments.

You'll need to bring your own tent and camping gear. Trailers and campers aren't allowed. The program costs $65 per person and registration ahead of time is required.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), there are 12 lakes with different characteristics within Lone Star Lakes. On its website, the DWR said one is brackish, some are dark-stained and others are very clear.

The department said the event is the first community campout they've hosted. You can register on the city's website with the code #241407.