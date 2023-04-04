Looking for a job? Check out this career fair in Hampton.

On April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, a variety of employers and resources will be available free to the public.

HAMPTON, Va. — Whether you're looking to switch careers completely or find a different company to work for, the Hampton Roads Regional Career Fair is a one-stop shop for all your needs.

On April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, a variety of employers and resources will be available free to the public.