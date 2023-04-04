Looking for a job? Check out this career fair in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — Whether you're looking to switch careers completely or find a different company to work for, the Hampton Roads Regional Career Fair is a one-stop shop for all your needs.
On April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, a variety of employers and resources will be available free to the public.
The fair, which is being hosted by the Hampton Roads Work Force Council, will also include support for veterans looking for work through the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center.