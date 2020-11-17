Mardi Gras parades don't meet COVID guidelines, won't happen in 2021 city says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said last week that Mardi Gras 2021 is “not canceled, just different.” That verbiage is reflected on the website.

NEW ORLEANS — A post on the City of New Orleans' website Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted in 2021 due to the coronavirus sparked a firestorm on Tuesday.

The post seemed to have blindsided some - including organizers for some krewes. But New Orleans spokesperson Beau Tidwell said it shouldn't have and the city's messaging has been consistent.

Tidwell, in a press briefing on Tuesday, said the city has always said that gatherings of 250 or more people are not permitted under the current guidelines and that the city has been seeking alternatives to the traditional celebrations that are rife with large crowds in close quarters.

“None of this should be a surprise to anybody,” said Tidwell. The guidelines have been in place for some time.”

The post that sparked the firestorm: a question-and-answer on the city's plans for Mardi Gras 2021. To answer the question "Will there be parades in the City of New Orleans this year?", the city's website said the following:

"Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus."

The website adds that private Mardi Gras balls can still occur as long as they meet guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tidwell said that a rise in COVID infections around the state and in the city make it doubtful that there will be a “sea change” in conditions around the virus that would allow for parading in 2021. He included the Mardi Gras Indians and marching krewes as groups whose normal protocols would likely not be permitted to occur.

At least two New Orleans parade organizations said they were surprised by the post. However, Rex, the traditional standard-bearer for Carnival Season, said that its biggest concern was public safety.

“First and foremost, the Rex Organization, along with the city’s other parading krewes, wants New Orleanians to be as safe and as healthy as possible,” said Rex Official James J. Reiss, III, who is also the Co-Chairman of the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council.

“We are very aware of our city’s health guidelines for Phase 3.3 and what is on our city’s website regarding parades in 2021. We understand the seriousness of the pandemic, and we fully support our city’s fight against COVID-19. Rex and our fellow parading krewes are working now to determine definitive plans for Mardi Gras 2021 and anticipate being able to report to Mayor Cantrell and our city’s citizens in the coming days.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 14,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orleans Parish since the pandemic began. There have been 644 deaths caused by the virus. The city was once one of the hotspots in the nation for the virus but has been performing better than national and statewide averages for some time.

However, the number of new cases and deaths have been increasing recently, locally, and across the country. Tidwell said New Orleans has seen more than 1,000 new cases and 10 new deaths in the last two weeks.

City leaders have no desire to go back to the problems in March-May after Mardi Gras 2020 was largely seen as a super-spreader event.

“Parades, as we’ve traditionally celebrated here, are not possible under the current guidelines. This will be a completely different year for us. A completely different year for New Orleans. It has to be different," Tidwell said.

Tidwell said the city, like everyone, is hoping for success with a vaccine and treatments that might allow an easing of restrictions, but he said he doesn’t think that is likely to occur in time to make Carnival season 2021 anything close to normal.

