NORFOLK, Va. — Community leaders will join sports Hall of Famers at the Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza later this month.
The fundraiser will feature various events to raise awareness and funds for Men for Hope, an organization that supports underserved men and their families through education, financial literacy, and life skills development. It was founded by NBA referee Tony Brothers.
The Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza will be held August 23 - 25 at several locations, kicking off Friday the 23rd with the Trailblazer Awards and Gala at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.
The 2019 honorees include:
- Philanthropy: Charlie Henderson, Hampton Roads Market President, Bank of America
- Faith: Pastor Kevin Tremper, Lead Pastor, Crossroads Church
- Ingenuity: William Harrell, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Transit
- Medicine: Dr. Keith Newby, Cardiologist and President/ Founder, Fort Norfolk Plaza
- Community: Marty Einhorn, Founding Shareholder, Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer
- Sports: Michael Cuddyer, Former MLB Player
- Public Service: Congressman Bobby Scott, Third District, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Business: Dan Banister, Owner, Banister Automotive
For more information or to purchase tickets for the Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza, please visit Eventbrite.com or menforhopeva.org.
Weekend at-a-Glance:
Trailblazer Awards Gala
Friday, August 23, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.
Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.
Financial Management Workshop by SunTrust Bank
Saturday, August 24, 2019 – 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Norfolk State University – Norfolk, Va.
“A Night of Jazz” Presented by Festevents
Saturday, August 24, 2019 – 5:30 p.m.
Towne Point Park – Norfolk, Va.
The Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic
Sunday, August 25, 2019 – 8 a.m.
Riverfront Golf Club – Suffolk, Va.
“The All White on the Elizabeth” Featuring DJ Kid Capri
Sunday, August 25, 2019 – 4 p.m.
Nauticus – Norfolk, Va.