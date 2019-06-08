NORFOLK, Va. — Community leaders will join sports Hall of Famers at the Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza later this month.

The fundraiser will feature various events to raise awareness and funds for Men for Hope, an organization that supports underserved men and their families through education, financial literacy, and life skills development. It was founded by NBA referee Tony Brothers.

RELATED: Men for Hope empowers students

The Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza will be held August 23 - 25 at several locations, kicking off Friday the 23rd with the Trailblazer Awards and Gala at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

The 2019 honorees include:

Philanthropy: Charlie Henderson, Hampton Roads Market President, Bank of America

Faith: Pastor Kevin Tremper, Lead Pastor, Crossroads Church

Ingenuity: William Harrell, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Transit

Medicine: Dr. Keith Newby, Cardiologist and President/ Founder, Fort Norfolk Plaza

Community: Marty Einhorn, Founding Shareholder, Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer

Sports: Michael Cuddyer, Former MLB Player

Public Service: Congressman Bobby Scott, Third District, Commonwealth of Virginia

Business: Dan Banister, Owner, Banister Automotive

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza, please visit Eventbrite.com or menforhopeva.org.

Weekend at-a-Glance:

Trailblazer Awards Gala

Friday, August 23, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott – Norfolk, Va.

Financial Management Workshop by SunTrust Bank

Saturday, August 24, 2019 – 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Norfolk State University – Norfolk, Va.

“A Night of Jazz” Presented by Festevents

Saturday, August 24, 2019 – 5:30 p.m.

Towne Point Park – Norfolk, Va.

The Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic

Sunday, August 25, 2019 – 8 a.m.

Riverfront Golf Club – Suffolk, Va.

“The All White on the Elizabeth” Featuring DJ Kid Capri

Sunday, August 25, 2019 – 4 p.m.

Nauticus – Norfolk, Va.