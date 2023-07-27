Military talent show coming to Fort Eustis in Newport News

Winners are awarded a $500 to $1,000 prize and bragging rights as the king or queen of "Show Me What You Got."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The largest and longest-running military-affiliated international talent show, Show Me What You Got, is coming to the Fort Eustis Club in Newport News on July 29.

Since 2004, this event has been boosting morale for troops and locals.

They usually have around 10 to 12 contestants per show. Anyone with talent is invited to compete. Winners are awarded a $500 to $1,000 prize and bragging rights as the king or queen of Show Me What You Got.

They've done over 40 shows, with over 500 contestant performances, thousands in attendance, and over $40,000 in prizes awarded. They've also donated $400,000 to the military community to assist with community volunteer efforts.