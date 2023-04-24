Mommy and Me pageant coming to Norfolk

Created For A Purpose's "Mommy and Me" pageant will take place at the Hugh R. Copeland Center on July 8 for children ages four to seven.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads organization is hosting a special pageant in Norfolk in July.

Created For A Purpose's "Mommy and Me" pageant will take place at the Hugh R. Copeland Center on July 8 for children ages four to seven.

The event categories are relationship building, an interview, a party dress and evening gown, and talent.

The organization's events aim to develop healthy and strong mother-daughter relationships.