Monster Jam 2023 returns this weekend to the Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. — If you're looking for a thrilling event for the entire family, then you're in luck: the 2023 Monster Jam roars to life this weekend!

It kicks off Friday night at the Hampton Coliseum where "world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill."

Competitors include reigning Monster Jam World Finals Racing champion Brandon Vinson in the legendary Grave Digger and fan-favorite Coty Saucier in Dragon.

You have four chances to see all the action this weekend: a 7 p.m. show on Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday and a final 1 p.m. show on Sunday.