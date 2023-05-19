'Monsters on the Beach' returns to Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 8 trucks to battle it out

The show will feature a race and stunt course built right into the sand at 6th Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight monster trucks are set to battle it out during "Monsters on the Beach" at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The show will feature a race and stunt course built right into the sand at 6th Street.

Event organizers said fan-favorite trucks including “Stone Crusher”, “Hooked”, “Dirt Crew”, “Tailgator” and “Illuminator” will return, while “Dozer”, “Velociraptor” and “Vendetta” will compete for the first time.

The trucks will battle for individual race honors, as well as the weekend-long point series. The overall winner will take the George Carpenter Cup and the coveted title of “King of the Beach” home.

“Monsters on the Beach has been a mainstay family-friendly event at the Oceanfront since 1997. It’s loud, fast, and larger-than-life,” William Younce, the director of Beach Events, wrote in a news release. “This is a can’t-miss event!”