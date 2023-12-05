NAMI Coastal Virginia masquerade ball to honor mental health clinicians and staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — NAMI Coastal Virginia is hosting a masquerade ball in Virginia Beach Friday night to honor mental health clinicians and staff.
The "Unmasking the Heroes of Mental Health" ball will be a fun night of "dinner, dancing, and mental health awareness," according to event organizers.
The event will take place at Grand Affairs, located at 2036 Pleasure House Road, from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 12.
While NAMI Coastal Virginia has stopped accepting donations for the event, the organization has other ways to give support.