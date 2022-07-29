There's another ALDI coming to town. Third location in Norfolk set to open Aug. 4.

The grocery store is located at 1600 East Little Creek Road and will open on Aug. 4, marking the third location in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new ALDI opening in Norfolk in just a week.

The grocery store is located at 1600 East Little Creek Road and will open on Aug. 4, marking the third location in Norfolk.

The new location is one of 100 new stores the grocery store chain is planning on opening across the country in 2022.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:55 a.m. on August 4 and the first 100 customers will get a gift bag filled with "a sampling of ALDI fan favorites products and a gift card," according to Jeff Bianchetta, the vice president of ALDI Petersburg Divison.