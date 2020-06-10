New Realm Brewing Company hosts Oktoberfest for the Arts, to benefit Sandler Center Foundation

Tickets went on sale October 6, and the $50 purchase meant three beers, live music from Good Shot Judy, a souvenir glass and hors d'oeuvres.

The virtual tickets purchase a six-pack of New Realm beer, the souvenir glass, a pretzel necklace kit and a link to watch Good Shot Judy's musical performance.

Due to a partnership with Annie and Art Sandler, and Tidewater Mortgage Services, the ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Sandler Center Foundation and its mission to support performing arts in schools and the community.

"In-Person and Virtual Tickets are limited due to the abundance of caution being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19," wrote an organizer. "We expect to sell out this event so please do not wait to get your tickets."