Races, laces and brews | Newport News' annual One City Marathon kicks off

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An annual tradition is making its in-person return on Saturday and Sunday. The streets of Newport News will be filled with runners for the One City Marathon races.

It’s a two-day event, with lots of festivities packed into it. And there is a lot of excitement surrounding the race’s in-person comeback.

After the pandemic forced the One City Marathon to go virtual last year, the community is ready to go all out for 2022.

The marathon will have two big celebrations, with Saturday's celebration at Tradition Brewing Company and Sunday's at the Yard District in the downtown area.

“The celebration starts at 8 on Sunday morning,” said Coastal Fermentory co-owner Seth Caddell. “We are going to open up at 8 o’clock, which is really crazy for a brewery to open up at 8 a.m."

The festivities continue after the big race Sunday, with Caddell’s Coastal Fermentory right in the thick of it.

“We are excited, being so close to the finish line," Caddell said.

The 26.2 marathon mile course ends at City Hall. From there, runners will flow right into the Yard District behind it to unwind.

“With the concept of the One City Marathon, it is electric,” Caddell said. “The environment and vibe that they have built.”

Race Coordinator Eoghan Miller said some of the action starts on Saturday this year.

“The 5K and the Nautical Mile up at City Center, so that will be the first time that we are doing that,” Miller said.

After the brief hiatus, he said runners did not hesitate to sign up this year.

“I think we will be pushing 2,500, maybe closer to 3,000,” Miller said.

Caddell even made a special brew for the occasion.

“We did the One City Marathon Pils this year, it is an Italian pilsner,” Caddell said.

He can’t wait to see the city flooded with runners this weekend.

“We were trying to think of soothing that would be nice and easy drinking after running 26.2 miles,” Caddell said.