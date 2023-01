There will be music and performances at the Attucks Theater, followed by a march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a ceremony and walk event on Monday morning.

The event will have music and performances at the Attucks Theater, followed by a march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The event will start at the theater, located at 1010 Church Street, at 10 a.m. and doors open at 9.