Norfolk Festevents announces 2021 schedule of events including wine festival, Christmas marketplace

COVID prevented many large-scale events from happening but now that things are returning to normal, the events are back!

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer has arrived and that means many of the festivals that locals love will be returning, and tickets are already on sale.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Festevents announced their 2021 season of events, after nearly two years of having no large-scale events.

“We are excited to host the region’s diverse communities together and in person at the peoples’ parks, Town Point Park and Ocean View Beach Park for some traditional favorites and new programming,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody.

In a news release, Festevents released the schedule for both Ocean View Beach Park and Town Point Park, which feature events happening as soon as Saturday, June 19.

There are events for kids, adults, music lovers, wine fanatics, and more. If you're looking for something to do this summer, this fall, or even this winter, there's likely something for you in this schedule.

First, here are the events happening at Town Point Park in 2021:

Juneteenth in the Park Saturday, June 19

Fourth Of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group Sunday, July 4

Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival Saturday, July 24

VSO Concert in the Park presented by TowneBank in partnership with the Patricia & Douglas Perry Foundation Sunday, July 25

Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health Friday & Saturday, August 20 & 21

NashFest Music & Food Festival Saturday, September 18

Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health Saturday, October 2

Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17

Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace Saturday, December 4

You think that's a lot? There are even more events schedule for Ocean View Beach Park:

Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, June 20

Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, June 27

Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration (Wonderland) [Rock/Pop] Friday, July 2

Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, July 4

TGOV Beach Party (Tidewater Drive) [Beach Music] Friday, July 9

Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, July 11

Taste Of VA On The Bay (Jesse Chong) [Rock/Reggae] Friday, July 16

Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, July 18

TGOV Backyard BBQ (The River Boyz) [Country/Classic Rock] Friday, July 23

Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, July 25

TGOV Reggae On The Bay (Band: TBD) Friday, July 30

Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 1

TGOV Backyard BBQ (Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos) Friday, August 6

Big Bands On The Bay (The Khedive Notables Dance Band) Sunday, August 8

TGOV Family Fun & Movie Night (Movie: TBD) Friday, August 13

Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, August 15

TGOV Salsa Night (Tumbao Salsero Orchestra) [Latin/Salsa] Friday, August 20

Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, August 22

TGOV Beach Party (Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels) [Beach Music] Friday, August 27

Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 29

Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, September 5