Norfolk Festevents announces 2021 schedule of events including wine festival, Christmas marketplace

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer has arrived and that means many of the festivals that locals love will be returning, and tickets are already on sale.
On Tuesday, Norfolk Festevents announced their 2021 season of events, after nearly two years of having no large-scale events.
“We are excited to host the region’s diverse communities together and in person at the peoples’ parks, Town Point Park and Ocean View Beach Park for some traditional favorites and new programming,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody.
In a news release, Festevents released the schedule for both Ocean View Beach Park and Town Point Park, which feature events happening as soon as Saturday, June 19.
There are events for kids, adults, music lovers, wine fanatics, and more. If you're looking for something to do this summer, this fall, or even this winter, there's likely something for you in this schedule.
First, here are the events happening at Town Point Park in 2021:
- Juneteenth in the Park Saturday, June 19
- Fourth Of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group Sunday, July 4
- Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival Saturday, July 24
- VSO Concert in the Park presented by TowneBank in partnership with the Patricia & Douglas Perry Foundation Sunday, July 25
- Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health Friday & Saturday, August 20 & 21
- NashFest Music & Food Festival Saturday, September 18
- Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health Saturday, October 2
- Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival Saturday & Sunday, October 16 & 17
- Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace Saturday, December 4
You think that's a lot? There are even more events schedule for Ocean View Beach Park:
- Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, June 20
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, June 27
- Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration (Wonderland) [Rock/Pop] Friday, July 2
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, July 4
- TGOV Beach Party (Tidewater Drive) [Beach Music] Friday, July 9
- Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, July 11
- Taste Of VA On The Bay (Jesse Chong) [Rock/Reggae] Friday, July 16
- Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, July 18
- TGOV Backyard BBQ (The River Boyz) [Country/Classic Rock] Friday, July 23
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, July 25
- TGOV Reggae On The Bay (Band: TBD) Friday, July 30
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 1
- TGOV Backyard BBQ (Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos) Friday, August 6
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Khedive Notables Dance Band) Sunday, August 8
- TGOV Family Fun & Movie Night (Movie: TBD) Friday, August 13
- Big Bands On The Bay (South Side Little Big Band) Sunday, August 15
- TGOV Salsa Night (Tumbao Salsero Orchestra) [Latin/Salsa] Friday, August 20
- Big Bands On The Bay (Glen Boswick & The Sounds Of Swing) Sunday, August 22
- TGOV Beach Party (Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels) [Beach Music] Friday, August 27
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Top Hats Orchestra) Sunday, August 29
- Big Bands On The Bay (The Terry Chesson Orchestra) Sunday, September 5
While most of these events are free and open to the public, some of them do require tickets including the Jazz Festival and Wine Festival. To purchase tickets, you can head to the Festevents website here, and click Tickets.