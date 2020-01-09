Norfolk Festevents does large event trial run in a post-COVID world

Staff recently set up at Town Point Park to figure out how to safely put on an event, despite the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Harborfest, Wine Fest, the Jazz Festival... those are just some of the Norfolk traditions that didn't happen this year because of the coronavirus.

Norfolk Festevents postponed everything through at least October. But staff recently set up at Town Point Park to figure out how to safely put on an event, despite the pandemic.

The trial run included social distancing measures, spaced apart tables, face mask guidelines, and more.

"We've been working very closely with the health department and city officials to determine the best and safest layout for Town Point Park when it's appropriate for us to begin social gatherings," said Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger.