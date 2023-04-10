x
Events

Harborfest 2023 lineup announced

Organizers said this year's Harborfest will pay tribute to The Boathouse on what would have been the 40th anniversary of the historic Norfolk venue's opening.
NORFOLK, Va. — The 47th annual Norfolk Harborfest kicks off June 9, 2023, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.

Norfolk Festevents announced a partial lineup of musical acts performing at this year's festival, including the Allman Betts Band, and Morris Day and the Time.

Event organizers said Harborfest will pay tribute to The Boathouse on what would have been the 40th anniversary since the historic Norfolk venue opened in 1983.

Performances listed as "to be announced" on the Boathouse Stage are reserved for bands that performed at the original Boathouse venue.

The music lineup is as follows:

MAIN STAGE

Friday, June 9

  • 3:15 p.m. – Erin & The Wildfire
  • 6:00 p.m. – Kendall Street Company 
  • 8:00 p.m. – The Allman Betts Band


Saturday, June 10

  • 3:15 p.m. – To be announced.
  • 6:00 p.m. – To be announced.
  • 8:15 p.m. – Morris Day & The Time


Sunday, June 11

  • 2:00 p.m. – Cody Christian Band
  • 4:30 p.m. – Parmalee

BOATHOUSE STAGE

Friday, June 9

  • 2:45 p.m. – To be announced.
  • 4:45 p.m. – Nate Sacks & The Lifehacks
  • 7:00 p.m. – The Gold Sauce
  • 10:00 p.m. – Littkeys


Saturday, June 10

  • 12:30 p.m. – Dustin Furlow
  • 2:45 p.m. – Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons
  • 4:45 p.m. – To be announced.
  • 7:00 p.m. – The Chong Band
  • 10:00 p.m. – To be announced.


Sunday, June 11

  • 12:45 p.m. – Bobby Blackhat Walters
  • 3:15 p.m. – BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove

More information on this year's Norfolk Harborfest is available on Festevents' website.

