Harborfest 2023 lineup announced

Organizers said this year's Harborfest will pay tribute to The Boathouse on what would have been the 40th anniversary of the historic Norfolk venue's opening.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 47th annual Norfolk Harborfest kicks off June 9, 2023, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.

Norfolk Festevents announced a partial lineup of musical acts performing at this year's festival, including the Allman Betts Band, and Morris Day and the Time.

Event organizers said Harborfest will pay tribute to The Boathouse on what would have been the 40th anniversary since the historic Norfolk venue opened in 1983.

Performances listed as "to be announced" on the Boathouse Stage are reserved for bands that performed at the original Boathouse venue.

The music lineup is as follows:

MAIN STAGE

Friday, June 9

3:15 p.m. – Erin & The Wildfire

6:00 p.m. – Kendall Street Company

8:00 p.m. – The Allman Betts Band



Saturday, June 10

3:15 p.m. – To be announced.

6:00 p.m. – To be announced.

8:15 p.m. – Morris Day & The Time



Sunday, June 11

2:00 p.m. – Cody Christian Band

4:30 p.m. – Parmalee

BOATHOUSE STAGE

Friday, June 9

2:45 p.m. – To be announced.

4:45 p.m. – Nate Sacks & The Lifehacks

7:00 p.m. – The Gold Sauce

10:00 p.m. – Littkeys



Saturday, June 10

12:30 p.m. – Dustin Furlow

2:45 p.m. – Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons

4:45 p.m. – To be announced.

7:00 p.m. – The Chong Band

10:00 p.m. – To be announced.



Sunday, June 11

12:45 p.m. – Bobby Blackhat Walters

3:15 p.m. – BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove