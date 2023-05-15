Seafood Feast Fundraiser supporting the Hampton History Museum

Dockside Seafood Feast coming up for residents wanting to donate to their local museum while enjoying seafood and dancing.

HAMPTON, Va. — There is going to be an incredible night of seafood, fashion, and fun this May 20 at the Landing Hotel on Settlers Road in Hampton.

The Hampton History Museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The proceeds will be supporting the museum's educational initiatives to get kids into the museum to do learning on their own, and in-class presentations for educators to showcase their traveling exhibits.

The actual event will be 1920s themed as an homage to the museum's 20th birthday and their spectacular new exhibit, "Teetotalers and Moonshiners, and Hampton's Prohibition Story". The feast will also feature music from the Hard Times Band. The organizers welcome eventgoers to dress up and have fun with the speakeasy, Jazz-age vibes, but it is of course not required!