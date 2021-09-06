x
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival moved to Scope

The annual jazz festival is moving indoors from Town Point Park due to inclement weather in the weekend forecast.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired June 9, 2021.

If you wanted to check out the 38th Annual Norfolk Jazz Festival this weekend, don't head to Town Point Park!

Festival organizers moved the event to the Norfolk Scope Arena in anticipation of possible stormy weather this weekend.

Advance ticket holders are encouraged to enter through the Exhibition Hall entrance. All other ticket holders need to go through the Scope Box Office.

No personal chairs or coolers are allowed inside Scope.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with music beginning at 5:30.

This year's lineup is as follows:

Friday

  • 5:30 p.m. Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blondes)
  • 7:30 p.m. Jean Carne, Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Marva King, Lonnie Liston Smith (True Legends of Jazz)
  • 9:30 p.m. David Sanborn Electric Band


Saturday

  • 5:30 p.m. Adam Hawley & Jackiem Joyner
  • 7:30 p.m. Spyro Gyra
  • 9:30 p.m. Boney James

Tickets are still available online.

