Jessica Chastain beams on Oscars red carpet

Some of Hollywood's most famous celebrities dazzled spectators with their designer gowns and tuxes.

NEW YORK — Jessica Chastain hit the Oscars red carpet in a purple and copper sparkle gown, while the 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess look and her “King Richard” castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple Sunday.

Chastain's Gucci ombre look included a ruffle hem. The color of her hair, in a high ponytail, matched the burnished bodice of her gown perfectly. Nicole Kidman smooched with her husband, Keith Urban, in a subdued blue gray Armani Prive strapless column gown with a waist ruffle and train.

“This dress, they actually made this color,” Kidman told E!. “I was, like, I really want to wear blue. I love the color.”

Sidney wore a light teal, strapless Armani Prive gown as one of the early arrivals to the 94th Academy Awards. It wasn't her first Oscars. She attended at age 10 for “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” Singleton portrayed Serena Williams to Sidney's Venus.

As the film industry's glamorous return to the Dolby Theatre unfolded, touches of the real world seeped in.

Jamie Lee Curtis wore a ribbon as a ring in Ukrainian blue, dressed in a midnight blue look by Stella McCartney. Nicholas Britell, nominated for his “Don’t Look Up” score, wore a blue ribbon on one lapel in support of Ukraine, and Diane Warren in an Emerald green tuxedo suit, wore a blue lapel ribbon of her own on behalf of Ukraine refugees. Others donned Ukraine blue ribbons as well.

Presenter Lily James, meanwhile, went with baby pink Versace with a high side slit and Piaget jewels as she posed for selfies with a few fans on the red carpet. Soft pastels like her outfit mixed with metallic looks (Lupita Nyong’o in gold Prada) and black statements in a year still struggling with the pandemic and the horrors of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The reds took it in the trend department.

Fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross went with Carolina Herrera: a bright tea-length strapless red gown with a daring bodice and a single diamond choker. Rosie Perez wore a classic Hollywood Christian Siriano custom gown in red with a dainty cape. Sonia Yuan of “Drive My Car,” Marlee Matlin of “CODA” and Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” also chose bright red, DeBose in trousers and a cropped top. Kirsten Dunst got the red memo as well.

Aunjanue Ellis, in a more subtle red, had “Jack's Baby” sewn into her Donatella Versace gown.

As for the men, fashion lover and nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog” chose a tone-on-tone baby blue suit from Bottega Veneta, an 18-carat Cartier diamond choker over his collared (no-tie) dress shirt. He showed off his Cartier watch, which included cascading diamonds on its face.

“I'm gonna miss that when it's not on my wrist,” he joked.

Erik Maza, executive style director for Town & Country magazine, praised Smit-McPhee's fashion risks.

“He's run away with Timothée Chalamet’s title for best dressed young actor this season,” Maza told The Associated Press.

Side note: Chalamet went with no shirt and a cropped sequin and fringe jacket.

Wesley Snipes sported a shorts suit in dark purple. Sebastian Yatra, chosen to perform, wore a pink tuxedo with tails from Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott. He wore Cartier diamonds. Jason Momoa, a presenter, kept cool with a long braid tied with a small pink scrunchie. He wore a black Henry Poole suit as he towered over the rest of the red carpet.

Naomi Scott was all-the-way covered in an edgy high-neck, deep purple look. Anna Dzieduszycka of the nominated short film “The Dress” wore an emerald green gown with spare feather embellishment.

Jewels made the statement for some. Vanessa Hudgens, in a black form-hugging sequin gown, had more than 23 carats of Bulgari emeralds around her neck.

“Licorice Pizza” Star Alana Haim and her sisters wore custom Louis Vuitton. Haim posed for a photo with Denis Villeneuve.

“It’s for the Hanukkah card,” Haim said.

Given the news climate, it wasn't surprising that some attendees kept it low key and low wattage in black.

“I'm especially proud of Rita Moreno’s look tonight because she wore her Adrienne Landau hat for the first time for the cover story I wrote for Town & Country’s March issue,” Maza said. “The first Latina to win an Oscar for acting honored her heritage with a dress bearing the name of another Latina OG, Carolina Herrera. Has 90 ever looked this good?"

Maza also lauded James' powdery pink Atelier Versace look and Chastain's Gucci gown “that telegraphed her confidence going into the ceremony.”

