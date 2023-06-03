Shuck oysters and drink orange crushes for a cause in Virginia Beach

There will also be local artisan vendors, live music, activities for children and live rescue squad demonstrations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's almost springtime, and what's a more perfect way to celebrate than with an oyster roast?

The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is hosting their 47th annual 'Oyster Roast: Orange Crush & Craft Beer Festival' on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

You'll certainly be able to get your grub on - from fresh and fried seaside oysters to BBQ, fried chicken, craft beer and the iconic Orange Crush spirited drink.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $25 per child ages 5 and older. If you have a child under the age of 5, they can get in for free.

The proceeds from this event go to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, which provides life-saving care in serious situations.