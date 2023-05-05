Virginia Beach pickleball tournament raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you like playing pickleball, there's a tournament coming to Virginia Beach that also benefits a great cause.
The First Annual Clink & Dink For A Cure is raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
In addition to the pickleball competition, players and spectators can enjoy a premiere silent auction, food, drinks, entertainment, and more.
Pickleball is a sport that's been fast-growing in its popularity. It's something of a combination of tennis, ping pong, and other racquet sports. There is a racquet involved, plus what looks like a wiffle ball, a net, and a court.
The Clink & Drink For A Cure will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 928 South Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with doubles play beginning at 9. The silent auction, raffle, live DJ, bar, lunch and snacks, and more will round out the day's festivities.
If you want to just be there to cheer on your favorite team, attendees can buy spectator tickets for $30.