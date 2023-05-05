Virginia Beach pickleball tournament raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Interested in playing some pickleball? There's a tournament coming up in June that's also giving back to a great cause.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you like playing pickleball, there's a tournament coming to Virginia Beach that also benefits a great cause.

In addition to the pickleball competition, players and spectators can enjoy a premiere silent auction, food, drinks, entertainment, and more.

Pickleball is a sport that's been fast-growing in its popularity. It's something of a combination of tennis, ping pong, and other racquet sports. There is a racquet involved, plus what looks like a wiffle ball, a net, and a court.

The Clink & Drink For A Cure will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 928 South Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with doubles play beginning at 9. The silent auction, raffle, live DJ, bar, lunch and snacks, and more will round out the day's festivities.