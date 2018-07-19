CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Chincoteague's 93rd annual Pony Penning Week kicks off with the roundup of the wild ponies on July 21-22.

The event, which benefits the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, draws thousands to the island each year. Here's what to expect:

Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22: The Roundup

Saltwater Cowboys will round up the southern herd — ponies on the southern end of the Assateague Island — on Saturday. The cowboys will begin rounding the ponies into the Southern Corral beginning at around 4:30 p.m. The corral is located on Assateague, just off the road that leads to the beach and is accessible to the public. Ponies can be viewed at the Southern Corral Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the cowboys will round up the northern herd into the Northern Corral. The is not accessible to the public, however, special bus tours are offered to go to the corral after the roundup. Call 757-336-3696 for information on the bus tours or to make a reservation.

Monday, July 23: The Beach Walk

On Monday, at daybreak, the Saltwater Cowboys will move the ponies from the Northern Corral out to the beachfront then south along the Atlantic Ocean, and join them with the ponies in the Southern Corral.

The Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will open at 5 a.m. To view the ponies walk down the beach, drive down to the beach and park in the recreational beach parking area. Bring snacks, water, bug spray and cameras to enjoy this special event.

Bicyclists and hikers can use Swan Cove Trail to access the beach.

Tuesday, July 24: Vet checks

All of the ponies will be checked by a vet and can be viewed by the public in the Southern Corral on Assateague. Park in the Woodland Trail Parking Lot to access the Southern Corral.

Wednesday, July 25: Pony Swim

On Wednesday, the Saltwater Cowboys will swim the ponies from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island. The ponies will swim across the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island.

The main public viewing area is Veterans Memorial Park (7427 Memorial Park Drive, Chincoteague Island). A large screen will be located in Veterans Memorial Park with a live feed of the swim. No seating is provided.

The Town of Chincoteague provides a free Pony Shuttle service, beginning at 4 a.m. between various locations on Chincoteague Island and Veterans Memorial Park.

The ponies come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, just south of Veterans Memorial Park. If you wish to watch the ponies come ashore at Pony Swim Lane, be aware this is marshland and space is limited. No seating is provided.

The swim takes place at "slack tide,” expected this year from 8-10 a.m.

The best way to see the pony swim up close is on a charter boat.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day (time to be announced).

Tickets are sold each night at the carnival and to the crowd while waiting for the swim to occur. You must have a ticket and you must be present to win. Tickets are sold each night at the carnival.

Pony parade to Carnival Grounds

After the swim, the ponies rest for about 45 minutes. Then the Saltwater Cowboys will "parade" the ponies down Main Street, to the carnival grounds where the auction will be held Thursday morning.

Thursday, July 26: Pony Auction

The Pony Auction serves two purposes. First, the auction helps to control the overall size of the herd, keeping it from growing too large. Secondly, the auction is a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company uses some of the proceeds from the auction to provide veterinary care for the ponies throughout the year.

The auction begins at 8 am. Auction winners will receive a certificate saying that they purchased a Chincoteague pony from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

Each year the fire company designates a select few ponies as "Buybacks.” A buyback pony is a foal that is designated by the fire company to return to Assateague Island to live out its life there. The buyback pony will be auctioned with the rest of the foals.

The winner of a buyback Pony will get to name the pony before it is returned to Assateague.

Proceeds from the sale of one foal annually goes to a regional charity. Past recipients have included Wounded Warriors, Hospice, Palliative Care of the Eastern Shore, and Alzheimer's Adult Care.

Each year the Feather Fund helps deserving children purchase ponies at the auction.

Friday, July 28: The swim back to Assateague

On Friday, the adult ponies will make the return swim to Assateague Island where they will live in the wild for another year.

