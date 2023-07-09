Project Nana to host 'Walk to End Breast & Gynecologic Cancers' in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk health organization is hosting a walk on Sunday to raise awareness of breast and gynecologic cancers.
Project Nana's "Walk to End Breast & Gynecologic Cancers" will take place at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel from 12 to 3 p.m., with the walk itself starting at 1:30. The event will also have education and services, such as health screenings, provided by health systems and advocacy groups.
Those who sign up for the event with a starting donation of $25 will get a walk t-shirt. The event will support the Foundation for Women’s Cancers Move 4 Her and Project Nana’s Take Nana to the Doctor campaigns.