Project Nana to host 'Walk to End Breast & Gynecologic Cancers' in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk health organization is hosting a walk on Sunday to raise awareness of breast and gynecologic cancers.

Project Nana's "Walk to End Breast & Gynecologic Cancers" will take place at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel from 12 to 3 p.m., with the walk itself starting at 1:30. The event will also have education and services, such as health screenings, provided by health systems and advocacy groups.