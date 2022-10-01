Pungo Strawberry Festival looking for volunteers to help this year

The event was canceled for two years in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 2021.

After two years off, organizers of the Pungo Strawberry Festival in Virginia Beach are looking for volunteers to help with this year's event.

Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was held in Pungo every year since 1984 on Memorial Day weekend, celebrating the unofficial start of summer and the area's agricultural heritage.

But in 2020 and 2021, festival organizers called it off due to safety and health concerns. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders in 2020 limited public gatherings, while the next year, vaccines were being rolled out.

Festival organizers are hosting a volunteer fair on Jan. 15 at the Culpepper Barn, located in Pungo Village. It is set to happen from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.