The third annual Riverfront Soul Festival brings free, family fun to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — This weekend, the third annual Riverfront Soul Festival is coming into town.

The health and wellness expo is "designed to inspire and empower you on your wellness journey, whether you're seeking expert advice, rejuvenating activities, or simply a supportive community," according to event organizers.

It is free to attend and will be located at the Camp Community College Workforce Development Center, on 100 North College Drive.

Here's what else you can expect to experience each day:

Friday:

Health and Wellness Expo - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comedy Explosion with Charles Walden and Dante Carter - 7 p.m.

Saturday:

Live entertainment from Jamaica Funk Tom Browne and more - 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: