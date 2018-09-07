HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Hampton is gearing up to host the annual Rolling of the Bulls, an "oddball" event presented by the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership.

Inspired by the Running of the Bulls, an event that takes place in Spain, Portugal, and some parts of Mexico where festival-goers run with the bulls, the Rolling of the Bulls in Hampton will feature participants running from Dominion Derby Girls on skates with whiffle ball bats.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Rolling of the Bulls 2018 schedule:

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Fundraiser on the deck at Marker 20 for the Dominion Derby Girls. A fee of $15 gets you paella, awesome drink specials, and a custom red scarf. A fee of $25 gets you VIP, which includes a swag bag. To register, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2948634.

5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Register for the Rolling of the Bulls- The rolling is free but you must sign up to participate; minors must have an adult on-site. Registration will be located in front of the deck at Marker 20.

6:35 p.m. – Blessing of the Bulls – don’t miss this highly spiritual and totally hilarious “blessing”

6:40 p.m. The Rolling Begins: The runners go through the gauntlet of bulls and begin down the course

6:50 p.m. The race ends and “Bull Fight” begins

7:00 p.m. Dividing of teams for La Ballontina

The Balloontina is patterned after La Tomatina. La Tomatina is a large tomato fight and carnival in the tiny town of Bunol, Spain. But because Carlyle is a carnivore, we are doing it with balloons with red food coloring in them. That way no tomatoes get hurt. The winner will be the person with the most amount of white clothes after the 2000 balloons have been thrown.

This year’s Rolling of the Bulls and La Balloontina will be part of the Downtown Hampton Block Party. Music will take place 6:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Live music begins at 7:00 p.m. with Tiki Bar Band and then enjoy the 40th Anniversary Tour of The Skip Castro Band when they take the stage at 9:00 p.m.

