Shamrockin' in Ghent St. Paddy's block party returns

NORFOLK, Va. — The 2020 Shamrockin' in Ghent block party will be held on Friday, March 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The annual St. Paddy's themed-event -- going strong for over 25 years now -- blocks off a portion of Colley Avenue in Ghent and will feature live music performances by Tidewater Pipes and Drums, Lucky 757, and The Fighting Jamesons.

The event is free and open to the public, however, beer and wine are $6 per ticket.