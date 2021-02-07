Independence Day celebrations begin in Hampton Roads

Families, fun, and fireworks: an Independence Day concert & celebration in Norfolk on Friday kicked off a weekend full of events in Hampton Roads!

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Festevents and the City of Norfolk hosted at Ocean View Beach Park on Friday. They are carrying on installments of the 2021 Season of Events.

There was everything from live music, food, drinks and, of course, the big finale – fireworks.

Event regular Ann Powell tells us it’s a special feeling to see everyone together again.

“This is heaven-sent this year because everybody was really getting cabin fever. It didn’t make a difference what you did, how old you were," said Powell.